BidaskClub Downgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Hold

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

KRYS stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

