BidaskClub Downgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Strong Sell

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

EGRX opened at $52.17 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $713.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 70,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

