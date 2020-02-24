BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.18

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 88460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

