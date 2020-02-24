B&G Foods (BGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $884.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

