Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €34.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.33 ($51.55).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. Covestro has a twelve month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a twelve month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

