BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $22.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,378. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,290,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,074,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.