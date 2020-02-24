Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.93

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.93 and last traded at C$29.23, with a volume of 2122172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Accountability Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

