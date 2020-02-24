Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.12-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. Barnes Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

B opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

