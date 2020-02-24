Barclays Reiterates CHF 385 Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Barclays set a CHF 385 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 336.42.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.