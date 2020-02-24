Barclays Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $37.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.85.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,098,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

