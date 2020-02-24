Barclays Cuts Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $48.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. 104,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Weibo has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $74.68.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
