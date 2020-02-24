Barclays Cuts Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $48.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. 104,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Weibo has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in Weibo by 2,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 814,571 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,663,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,706,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 186,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,571 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

