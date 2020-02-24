Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$110.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$106.45.

TSE:BMO opened at C$100.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.68. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$88.24 and a twelve month high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.3000011 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

