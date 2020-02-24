Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of C$2.33 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$100.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$88.24 and a 52 week high of C$106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.