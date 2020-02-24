Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

