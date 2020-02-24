Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -3.00

Media headlines about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Bank of America’s score:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,103,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $299.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

