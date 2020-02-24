Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.32

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 1949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSAC. Citigroup raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,713 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $14,706,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $5,768,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

