Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) & Mission Newenergy (NYSE:MNELF) Head to Head Analysis

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) and Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Bradesco and Mission Newenergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mission Newenergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Mission Newenergy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Mission Newenergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.30 $773.65 million $1.97 7.07 Mission Newenergy $120,000.00 4.33 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Newenergy.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Mission Newenergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37% Mission Newenergy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Mission Newenergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Mission Newenergy

Mission NewEnergy Limited, through its interest in FGV Green Energy Sdn Bhd, refines and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

