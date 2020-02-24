Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Gores Holdings III (NYSE:GRSH) Head to Head Comparison

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Gores Holdings III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 10.35 $26.65 million $1.45 13.72 Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Gores Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67 Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Volatility & Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Gores Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 37.79% 8.21% 3.66% Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Gores Holdings III on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Gores Holdings III

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

