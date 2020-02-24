BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 710

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Barclays upgraded BAE Systems to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 693.17 ($9.12).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 669 ($8.80) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 579.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

