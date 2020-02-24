BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BAE Systems to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 693.17 ($9.12).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 669 ($8.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 629.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 579.26. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

