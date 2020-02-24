B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.98

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 435415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,049,000 after buying an additional 5,450,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,210,000 after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,912 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,411,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 990,701 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

