B. Riley Trims Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Target Price to $147.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:ROG opened at $110.18 on Friday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average is $132.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rogers will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

