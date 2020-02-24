B. Riley Raises Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $17.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.80 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 84,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.