AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.42 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.86 ($32.40).

Shares of CS opened at €24.13 ($28.06) on Thursday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.82.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

