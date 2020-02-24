Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.20

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 5593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,732,000 after buying an additional 1,364,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Avnet by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 78,696 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

