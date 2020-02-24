AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,393.50 ($57.79).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 4,797.60 ($63.11) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,020.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,322.23. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) and a one year high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.