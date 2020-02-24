Avangrid (AGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGR stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.11. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

