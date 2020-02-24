Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CICC Research

CICC Research cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATHM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.70 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Autohome stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 768.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

