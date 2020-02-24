Auroracoin Market Capitalization Reaches $424,911.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $424,911.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, ISX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048600 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00065707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000984 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,810.96 or 1.00180370 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000911 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00071757 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000466 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ISX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

