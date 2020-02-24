Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) & Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Head to Head Comparison

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Franklin Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $32.57 million 6.30 $9.74 million N/A N/A Franklin Financial Services $57.50 million 2.77 $6.13 million N/A N/A

Auburn National Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Auburn National Bancorporation and Franklin Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 27.58% 10.37% 1.17% Franklin Financial Services 9.93% 5.12% 0.49%

Volatility & Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Auburn National Bancorporation beats Franklin Financial Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

