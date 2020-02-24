Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $444,295. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

