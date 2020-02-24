Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.
NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.22.
In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $444,295. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
