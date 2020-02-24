Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Atkore International Group worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,113. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE ATKR traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $40.38. 5,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.82. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

