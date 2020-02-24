ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) Insider Robert Woods Purchases 3,000 Shares

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) insider Robert Woods purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$81.95 ($58.12) per share, with a total value of A$245,850.00 ($174,361.70).

ASX stock opened at A$79.30 ($56.24) on Monday. ASX Ltd has a 1-year low of A$68.17 ($48.35) and a 1-year high of A$89.67 ($63.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$82.86.

Get ASX alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from ASX’s previous Interim dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.13%.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.