Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.73

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 19080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.
Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.