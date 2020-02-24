Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.73

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 19080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Astronics by 77.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after buying an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 922,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 841,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 548,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 63,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

