ASM International (ASMIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASMIY opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. ASM International has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $135.75.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.