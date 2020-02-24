ASM International (ASMIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ASMIY opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. ASM International has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $135.75.
ASM International Company Profile
