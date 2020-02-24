Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

NYSE:AHT opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after buying an additional 682,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

