Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $261.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

