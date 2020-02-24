Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AINC stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

Get Ashford alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.