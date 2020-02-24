ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ASGN by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in ASGN by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

ASGN opened at $58.38 on Monday. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.