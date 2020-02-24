Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stake Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 578.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,452. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 2.68. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

