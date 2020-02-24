Ardor Price Down 1% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $59.34 million and $2.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Binance and Poloniex. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008789 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000529 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

