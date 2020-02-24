Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 6,677.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arcosa by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arcosa by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcosa by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Arcosa by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $44.39 on Monday. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

