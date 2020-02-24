Arcosa (ACA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $44.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Arcosa has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

