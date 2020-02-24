Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,638 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

