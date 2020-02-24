Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.05. 32,727,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,103,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,314.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

