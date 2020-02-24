Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NBT Bank N A NY’s 2nd Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.05. 32,727,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,103,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,314.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

