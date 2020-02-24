Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 6th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $302.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,369.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.