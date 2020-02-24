Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) COO Sells $4,263,696.36 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) COO Anthony Civale sold 91,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $4,263,696.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Civale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $785,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 266.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.