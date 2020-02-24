Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apogee anticipates revenue growth between flat to down 1% for fiscal 2020 while earnings per share is estimated at $2.15-$2.30. The mid-point of the earnings guidance reflects a year-over-year decline of 25%. Operational improvements in Framing Systems segment is anticipated to be offset by lower revenues from increased customer-driven schedule delays and lower orders. Delays at customer end and heightened competition from foreign players pose a threat to the Glass segment. Apogee is likely to incur approximately $4 million to $5 million of total start-up costs for the new Architectural Glass growth initiative, which is likely to impact the segment’s margins. Costs associated with supply chain initiatives, and increased corporate costs from higher legal and other advisory expenses will hurt the company’s margins in fiscal 2020.”

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APOG. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $3,492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.