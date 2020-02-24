Apex (CPX) Trading Up 14.5% This Week

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Apex has a market cap of $952,951.00 and $28,169.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apex has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00032954 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003024 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

